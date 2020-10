Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum digital

Stewart Butterfield is the CEO and co-founder of Slack. For more than 20 years, he has been an entrepreneur, designer, and technology leader, usually all at once.

In 2013, Stewart and his team launched Slack, which has transformed business communication. Today, Slack is the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward.

In 2003, Stewart co-founded Flickr, one of the pioneers of image sharing and the social web. As CEO, he built Flickr into one of the largest web services in the world.

Stewart has been regularly recognized for the foresight and innovation that has helped him build two companies that have reimagined the way we use technology to communicate, collaborate, share, and store information. He was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time Magazine, and one of the Top 50 Leaders by BusinessWeek; he has been included on Vanity Fair’s New Establishment List, the Recode 100, Advertising Age’s Creativity 50, and the Technology Innovator of the Year by the Wall Street Journal.

Stewart has a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of Victoria and a Master of Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.