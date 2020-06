Deutsches Wirtschaftsforum digital_

Dr. Kerstin Wilhelm is a partner in Linklaters’ Dispute Resolution practice in Munich, specialising in internal and government investigations, both domestic and cross-border, with extensive experience in dawn raids. Kerstin has in-depth experience advising clients on white collar crime, as well as in compliance matters, including advice on corporate criminal liability and public procurement law implications. In addition, Kerstin has extensive experience in German corporate and commercial litigation with a focus on banking and capital markets litigation, often involving cases that are high-value, reputation-threatening and multijurisdictional. Kerstin is a core member of the Linklaters team advising on crisis management, counselling clients on governance and compliance, as well on ethics and business sustainability.